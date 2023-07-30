LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Harold Lee Todd, 75, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Todd died Sunday, July 30, at his home in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription