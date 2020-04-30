Harold Murphy, 89, husband of Shirly Jackson Murphy for 65 years, passed away in his hometown of Frankfort on April 29, 2020. Born in Oldham County, Kentucky, to the late Burtha Powell Murphy and Paris Lee Murphy, he worked for the Frankfort Plant Board for 35 years and retired in 1993.
He was a member of North Frankfort Baptist Church and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar during his free time.
Harold is survived by his children Sherleen Walton (Ricky), Becky Sudduth (Shawn), David Murphy, Timothy Murphy (Cindy), Barbara Hicks, Michael Murphy (Donna) and Eddie Murphy (Carla); seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; his sister, Lorena Strange; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dotson Garrett, James Murphy, Milton Murphy, Raymond Murphy, Irene Lathram and Corene Murphy.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to all the care given to Harold by the staff at Bradford Square Nursing Home.
Private services will be held next week. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
