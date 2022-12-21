Services for Harper Rae Fluharty, infant daughter of Briana Murphy and Zack Fluharty, will be noon Friday, Dec. 23, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Clark Legacy Center. The family would like everyone to wear bright colors to the funeral in honor of Harper’s life. Fluharty died Monday, Dec. 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Harper Fluharty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

