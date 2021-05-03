Harry Dean Johns, age 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April, 27, with his children by his side at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Lexington.
A full moon shone brightly in the night, a fitting tribute to Harry's always bright personality. Harry was born in Warsaw on September 7, 1928, to the late Harry Roscoe and Gertrude Martin Johns, a farming family. He was the third in the line of four brothers.
Those passing before him were Tommy, Ivan and Joe Dale. Harry and his wife Beverly lived most of their life in Owenton, and had spent their last three years at Magnolia Springs assisted living in Lexington.
Harry had a large and loving family, and will be sorely missed by all, including his wife, Beverly; daughters, Leah Tupts (David) and Vickie Parker; sons, Dean Tatum-Johns (Donna), Jett Johns (Tracey), Rob Parker (Angie), and Joel Parker (Leslie Scott); grandchildren, Alex Johns, Bailey Tatum-Johns, McKenzie Tatum-Johns, Ethan Tupts, Aaron Tupts (Carolyn Kelley), Dylan Tupts, Lindsay Johns Bennett (Nick), Brandon Johns (Jenna), Ashley Coy, and Sydney Friddle (Trey); great-grandchildren, Ryder Johns, Ava Johns, Liam Friddle and Kieran Bennett.
Harry was a proud United States Veteran, having served in the Navy. His primary vocation was automotive sales, where he spent many years at Bud's Auto Sales in Owenton. People came from near and far to deal with Harry.
In his later years, he worked at Dry Ridge Toyota. After that, he continued in semi-retirement making personal sales to friends, family and acquaintances. Earlier in life, he worked at the Baldwin Piano Company in Cincinnati and was a successful life insurance salesman with American Businessman Life Insurance.
Harry's integrity as well as engaging and personable way were much appreciated by all his clients. Although he didn't have specific hobbies, he loved people, and loved to tell and hear stories. He had an infectious smile and laugh, and brightened the day for those he met.
He was a big UK basketball fan and was known to shoot his 12-gauge shotgun from the back deck after a big win! He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Owenton, where he also served as an usher and bus driver for many years.
In his later years, before moving to assisted living, he much enjoyed the coffee chats he had with his buddies at various locations in Owenton. Even in his final years, as his physical and mental skills were challenged, he and Bev could still light up the dining room at Magnolia Springs for all those around them.
