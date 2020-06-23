It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of husband, father and grandfather Harry Games, on May 23, 2020, at the age of 85.
Harry was predeceased by his mother, Lena Baxter and father Walter Games; sister, Sarah Harney; half-sisters, Millie Wood and Mary Elizabeth; brothers, Thomas Games, James Games and Richard Games.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Monique; children, Richard (Judy) Games; daughter, Rachael Beckley (Tyson Mielke); grandson, Samual Games; and many extended family in Kentucky.
Harry was born and raised in Frankfort, Kentucky. As a young man he worked in the tobacco fields before joining the U.S. Army in 1957. He took his basic training at Fort Knox then was transferred to NATO in Paris, France, where he served in the 7th Signals Battalion.
While in France, he met Monique and they married in London, England. in 1959. After an honorable discharge from the service in 1960, they moved to Toronto, Canada, where their son, Richard, was born, then three years later their daughter, Rachael, joined the family.
After a few years in Toronto working for the school board maintenance department, Harry moved the family back to Frankfort, trained as a locksmith and started his own business. Deciding to move back to Canada, Harry moved the family to Calgary, Alberta, in 1977 and continued working as a locksmith for a while, then joined the Corps of Commissionaires at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, where he retired from in 1991.
After retirement, and wanting a warmer climate, Harry and Monique moved from Calgary to Penticton, British Columbia, in 1994 and spent six years there before moving to Campbell River, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island in 2000.
Harry was a quiet, kind, humble and honest man who was very much a homebody. He had many interests over the years, from renovating our homes, being able to fix just about anything, creating jewelry, carving masks, drawing, sewing, collecting stamps and coins, tumbling rocks, gardening, fishing, making the best homemade wine out of really weird stuff, and the list goes on.
After moving to Campbell River, he loved watching slo-pitch games at the ballpark, gardening, riding his scooter and going for coffee with Monique. Harry always had pets in his life — dogs, cats and birds were his favorites and he will be dearly missed by Biscuit their Pomeranian.
There will be no service or celebration at dad’s request. Condolences can be sent to moniquegames@hotmail.com.
