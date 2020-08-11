Harry Lee Skinner, 77, Frankfort, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville following a long illness. A native of Louisville, he was the oldest son of the late Scott Skinner and Henrietta Roberts Skinner.
Harry was a very independent young man, who left home at age 18 and settled in Frankfort, Kentucky. He began his working life as a cafeteria worker at Kentucky State College. He later became a lab assistant at the Department of Lab Services. His last position was as a chemist for Radiation Section. Harry retired from this position as a chemist in 1996 following 36 years of service with the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Harry was baptized in Jesus’ name and filled with the Holy Ghost in December 1979 at Zion Tabernacle of the Apostolic Faith under the pastorate of Elder Richard H. Owens. He headed up the Van Ministry for Greater Zion Tabernacle of the Apostolic Faith, faithfully picking up children and adults for services. He was also a Bible teacher for the ministry.
Later, after the ministry moved from 340 Warsaw St. and became Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God under the pastorate of Bishop Robert Manley Jr., Deacon Skinner faithfully continued executing his duties.
In addition to his parents, one brother, Bobby Skinner, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Zenobia Middleton Skinner; his son, Sharrif Diyon Skinner (Fatimah Salat, significant other); his daughter, Aiesha Cantrice Skinner (Sammy Curtis, significant other); three brothers, Michael Skinner, George Skinner (Geraldine) and Gary Skinner; his sister, Doris Skinner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be Saturday at Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God in Frankfort. The wake, open to the public, will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Webb Funeral Home, Shelbyville. Private burial follows at Frankfort Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God, PO Box 1006, Frankfort, KY 40602 or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences at www.morton-beckley.com.
