LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Harvey C. Baker, 94, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Saffell House Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow the funeral service at Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Baker died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription