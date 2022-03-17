A celebration of life for Hattie Frances (Fryman) Beauerle, 62, will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort. Beauerle died Monday, March 7.

To plant a tree in memory of Hattie Beauerle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

