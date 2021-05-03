Funeral services for Hattie Mae Rice, 92, of Frankfort, will be held Thursday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. Jay Padgett and Dr. Phillip Meade will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday 11 a.m. until service time.

Hattie Mae Rice

Hattie was an administrative assistant with the Kentucky State Police and former employee of Genesco. She was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church. Hattie loved to spend her time crocheting. 

She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mae Wainscott Webster. She was preceded in death by husband Ralph Rice and brother Johnnie Webster. 

Survivors include her sister, Annie Webster, Frankfort; brother, Arvin Webster, Duckers Station; nephews, Lonnie (Ada) Webster, Mike (Susan) Webster, Steve (Mary Jane) Aubrey, Don (Belva) Aubrey, and Mike Mitchell; niece, Diane (Jerry) Stephens; several great nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Raydeana Stockton and Denise Quire.

Pallbearers will be Lonnie and Mike Webster, Kenny Stephens, Dale Jennings, Mike Mitchell and Doug Smith. Honorary bearers will be Arvin Webster, Don and Steve Aubry, Jerry Stephens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all services. 

