Services for Hazel B. Moore, 89, will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

