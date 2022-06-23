Services for Hazel June Newsom, 97, will be held 11 a.m. Monday at North Frankfort Baptist Church with her grandson, Tony Newsom, officiating, assisted by David Smith. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the church. Hazel died Friday, June 17, at her home in Bergen, New York.

Hazel June Newsom.jpeg

A native of Myra, Kentucky, in Pike County, she was a 1942 graduate of Dorton High School and a factory worker for Black and Decker in Brock Port, New York. 

Hazel was the daughter of Bertha Sowards and Marcus McKinley Greer, and was also preceded in death by three sons, Willard Morris, Lowell Blayne and Roy Maline Newsom.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Harris, Bergen, New York, Shirley Newsom, Pikeville, Kentucky; sons, Anthony (Tony) Newsom and Thurman Newsom, Frankfort; brothers, Joseph Morris Greer, Texas, Marcus McKinley Greer Jr., Michigan, and Glen Allen Greer, Michigan; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit their website to leave the family messages of condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Newsom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription