HARRODSBURG — Services for Hazel Keller Burgin, 93, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Sims Funeral Home in Harrodsburg. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Burgin died Tuesday.

