Hazel Lewis

VERSAILLES — Hazel Stigers Lewis, 93, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. The widow of Jack Lewis, Hazel was born July 8, 1926, to the late Ira Julian Stigers and Della Stigers Dawson. She was a member of Journey Church in Versailles, Kentucky.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Judy (Joe) Clark, of Versailles, and Betty Sue Mitchell (Bob) Clark, of Frankfort; sisters, Helen Wingate, of Frankfort, and special sister, Betty Parrish, of Frankfort; grandchildren, Chris Mitchell, Brian Nesselrode, Lori Clark, Lee Todd Nesselrode, Lisa Ralston, David Clark and Jeff Mitchell; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Jack Lewis, and parents, Ira Julian Stigers and Della Stigers Dawson, Hazel was preceded in death by her sisters, Lula Stigers, Sarah Tincher, Peggy Cobb, Gladys Powers, Jean Ford and Kathaleen Conway and a brother, John Stigers.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Journey Church in Versailles, Kentucky, with Rev. Randy Nation officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Mitchell, Brian Nesselrode, Lee Todd Nesselrode, Jeff Mitchell, David Clark and Billy Clark. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Journey Church, “Waves of Mercy” Haiti Mission, or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
