LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Hazel Louise Terrell Powers, 95, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Powers died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Powers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

