LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Hazel Mae Doss Tucker, 75, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Tucker died Monday, May 2, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

