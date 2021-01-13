Hazel “Jackie” G. Ellis McClain, 85, of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Louisville.

She was a long time member of Burks Branch Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray McClain.

She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Ann “Peachy” McClain (Scott Babcock) of Fisherville; Marty McClain of Frankfort; her grandson, Derek Ellis (Megan) of Frankfort; her granddaughter, Rayanna Gee Johnson (Austin) of Frankfort; her three great-grandchildren, Harper and Cooper Johnson and Jyce Ellis all of Frankfort; her brothers, John W. Ellis of Dry Ridge, Tommy McClain and James McClain of New Castle, and Mike McClain of LaGrange.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, and after noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Burks Branch Baptist Church, 2023 Fox Run Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

