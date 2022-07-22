Services for Hazel Quire Miller, 87, Frankfort, will be held Monday, July 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home by Donnie Haydon and Gayle Brown. Burial will follow in Beechridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-laws. Hazel passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home.

Hazel Miller

Hazel was the daughter of Lee Roy and Lillie Mae Foster Quire. She was born in Beechridge, Kentucky, on January 12, 1935. Hazel worked as the Transportation File Clerk for 25 years. She was a member of Shelbyville, Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tommy Miller; sisters, Jean Smith and Linda Travis.

