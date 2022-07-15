Hazel Moore

Services for Hazel B. Moore, 89, Frankfort, will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home by Mike Napier. Burial will follow in Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Mike Napier, Joe Bell, Bill Hanes, Dave Roberts, Steve Dawson and Walter Scottow.

Hazel was the daughter of James K. and Hallie Chesser Brown. She was born in Taylorsville, Kentucky, on October 11, 1932. Hazel was retired from Pro Active Therapy as the office manager.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Don Moore. Hazel was an honorary grandmother of Danielle Russell, Christopher Zeigler, and Jonathon Zeigler, who has preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa D. (Shawn) Estep; sister, Libby (Orville) Duvall; nieces, Teresa (George) Arnold, Beverly Roberts, Julie (Steve) Dawson, Gerri (Bill) Haynes; best friends, Margie Moore, Joyce Parker; and special friends, Kim and Garry Zeigler.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life House for Animals and/or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

