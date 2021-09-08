Private services for Hazel Penn Smith, 98, have been scheduled. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Smith died Monday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription