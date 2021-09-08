Private services for Hazel Penn Smith, 98, have been scheduled. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Smith died Monday at her home.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Brazil and Argentina return to WCup qualifying after chaos
- Garoppolo back as starter for 49ers after offseason intrigue
- Giants get 4 in 9th to beat Rockies; 1st team with 90 wins
- Rodgers says uncertain future doesn't create extra pressure
- Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26
- Darnold takes blame for Jets losses, eager for next chapter
- Kentucky hospitals quickly approaching critical level
- Half of US offers legal sports betting as NFL season begins
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead Saturday floating in Ky. River
- Misinformation abounds at Southworth election security event
- Coroner identifies man found in Ky. River
- Autopsy: Man found on Ky. River likely drowned, was in his late 50s
- SJ Digs: Case against final defendant in 2016 murder yet to be resolved
- Routine traffic stop nets suspected drugs, stolen items
- Franklin County salaries from top to bottom
- FPB announces temporary outages
- Man accused of trying to run over local resident asks for trial date
- 80-plus unit ‘age-restricted’ apartment project underway on Democrat Drive
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jim Waters: Could constitutional amendment help balance power in Frankfort? (13)
- Misinformation abounds at Southworth election security event (12)
- City to AG: Bradshaw letter alleges ‘more than 50 instances’ of discrimination (12)
- Jim Waters: CRT is a trojan horse to downgrade liberty (11)
- Letter: 'Students deserve accurate teachings of U.S. history, role of race' (9)
- Read the applications for KCDC board vacancies (9)
- Guest columnist: Infrastructure is key to Kentucky's growth (8)
- Letter: 'Should classlessness be an action that demands removal from office?' (8)
- Guest columnist: Not wearing a seat belt isn't interpreted as a political statement (7)
- Austin Horn: The selfish case for staying (6)
- Guest columnist: 'Amid polarizing political landscape, Beshear's mask mandate is right decision' (6)
- Letter: Frankfort shined at Women's Equality Celebration (5)
- Chanda Veno: Pitchin' a hissy fit at the convenience store (4)
- Kohl's employee allegedly steals $12,500 in money bag, flees (4)
- CARTOON: The masked brain (4)
- FCSO: Wanted Frankfort man found asleep with loaded guns (4)
- Letter: Waldridge used 'degrading, dangerous words' to attack Human Rights Commission appointee (4)
- KCDC met on Tuesday. Was that legal? (4)
- Commission talks Parks Master Plan, businesses affected by TIGER Grant (4)
- Guest columnists: Ky. Smart on Crime Coalition is soft on crime (3)
- Letter: In defense of the Afghan military (3)
- Letter: Expand the Housing Choice Voucher program (3)
- Thursday's rainfall bests previous record by more than 2 inches (3)
- Editorial: 'Where were you when the world stopped turnin' that September day?' (3)
- Guest columnist: Lawmakers get the power they wanted, but must use it wisely (3)
- You Asked: Is it legal to ride ATVs on public roads in Frankfort and Franklin County? (3)
- Fiscal Court hesitates on zone change for Jones Lane RV park (3)
- Pair charged with drug, endangering welfare of minor offenses (3)
- CFO calls KSU financial woes ‘a $15 million problem’ (3)
- China Wok owners looking to sell business, retire (2)
- Chanda Veno: Newspapers have a magical power to connect people (2)
- Sheriff's office to conduct traffic safety checkpoints (2)
- Guest columnist: Why should Kentucky embrace solar power? (2)
- Guest columnist: Shop for education (2)
- Editorial: FCHS football players show character on final scoring drive (2)
- Letter: 'Schools are petri dishes, perhaps worse than bars' (2)
- Editorial: Retiring city historian will be sorely missed (2)
- FPD asking for help with finding local teen (2)
- You Asked: Who owns the property between Wendy’s and Frankfort Urgent Care on the west side that is riddled with potholes? (2)
- Guest columnist: KSU needs a president who can lay down roots in Frankfort (2)
- Letter: Cancer survivor rides to fight kids' cancer (2)
- Letter: ‘Restore Election Integrity’ out to prove Trump won (2)
- Editorial: Calling cartoon 'racially insensitive' is quite a stretch (2)
- Editorial: UK, state squabble over use of word 'Kentucky' (2)
- You Asked: Of the positive COVID-19 tests, how many are being sent for confirmation of the delta variant? (2)
- Grand Theatre requiring vaccination proof, negative COVID test (2)
- CARTOON: Will someone revive the taxpayer? (2)
- Letter: 'Shot at Sharing a Million' would produce more winners (2)
- Meet Frankfort's new city manager: Q&A with Laura Hagg (Part 2) (1)
- Guest columnist: 'I want to continue to be a part of the solution' (1)
- County sees COVID case numbers jump sharply; two more deaths reported (1)
- CARTOON: What's your excuse now? (1)
- Census: Franklin County population increased from 2010-20 (1)
- Planning Commission approves comprehensive plan contract (1)
- Lynne Kell (1)
- Kentucky congressman highlights importance of COVID shots (1)
- Bluegrass Care Navigators purchases health department's home health services (1)
- Editorial: The proverbial ball is in state lawmakers' hands (1)
- Franklin County's football team rolls to 43-14 win over Scott County (1)
- Ky. Blood Center opening new Frankfort donor center (1)
- After breakthrough case of COVID, Calipari is fully recovered (1)
- Mt. Zion Road resurfacing under way (1)
- Guest columnist: 'Let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater' (1)
- August in running for worst month for COVID cases in Franklin County (1)
- Man accused of trying to run over local resident asks for trial date (1)
- Editorial: FRMC needs to be more forthright with COVID-19 numbers (1)
- Humane society requiring masks to be worn (1)
- Deputy county clerk resigned after short stint on job (1)
- CARTOON: COVID Reaper (1)
- Meet Frankfort's new city manager: Q&A with Laura Hagg (1)
- Guest columnist: Honor Labor Day by supporting all workers (1)
- Foley becomes Frankfort's winningest football coach after Panthers shut out Lynn Camp (1)
- Write on: A new vision (1)
- Letter: Get vaccinated before it's too late (1)
- You Asked: Is a temporary four-way stop being considered at the Capital Avenue-Fourth Street intersection? (1)
- Guest columnist: Record surplus creates opportunity to reinvest in Ky. (1)
- Planning commission OKs new rehab facility zones, holds hearing on Buffalo Trace expansion (1)
- Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won't be paid (1)
- KSU Board of Regents to elect officers, get update on CPE review in special meeting (1)
- Buffalo Trace donating portion of Freddie's Old Fashioned Soda sales to Green Hill Cemetery (1)
- FIS COVID update: Six students have active positive cases, 13 students in quarantine (1)
- Guest columnist: 'KSU has become an embarrassment' (1)
- Showing Moore love, making dreams come true (1)
- Frankfort man convicted in killing after governor's pardon (1)
- All state schools requiring masks (1)
- You Asked: Why is the number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County high when we have one of the highest vaccination rates in Kentucky? (1)
- County has additional 75 COVID cases in last four days (1)
- Guest columnist: KSU needs a new, competent Board of Regents (1)
- Guest columnists: College affordability is shared goal for everyone (1)
- Carlisle man reportedly tries to toss drugs, wallet (1)
- CARTOON: Thank you China Wok (1)
- CARTOON: Russ Hatter retires (1)
- Versailles man arrested for bringing knife to fistfight (1)
- Guest columnist: Student debt relief still needed (1)
- Second Street School has four active COVID cases, 36 students quarantined (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.