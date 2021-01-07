A gathering of family and friends for Heather Cohorn, 42, will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Cohorn died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Heather Cohorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

