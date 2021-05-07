A graveside service for Heather L. Rash, 45, will be 2:30 p.m. (CST) at Campground Church Cemetery in Hart County. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Rash died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Heather Rash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

