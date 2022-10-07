LAWRENCEBURG — A time of visitation for family and friends of Heather Sharene Hume, 42, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hume died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at University of Louisville Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Heather Hume as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

