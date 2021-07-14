LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Helen Faye Curtsinger Dennis, 74, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Dennis died Tuesday.

