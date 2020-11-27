Private services for Helen Keen Haynes, 87, widow of Woolery Haynes, will be held. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Haynes died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription