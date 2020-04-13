Helen Irene Smither passed away at home in the care of her loving daughter, Millie Monroe, on Saturday morning, April 11, 2020. No services will be held.
Mrs. Smither was born in Frankfort to the late Nolia and Fred Rogers on Monday, Sept. 10, 1923.
She is survived by her daughter, Millie (Ronnie) Monroe; grandchildren, Teresa (Darren) Dressman, Donnie Dean, Randy (Kim) Smither, Cindy (RB) Smith, Jeremy (Sarah) Smither, Bubby (Tina) Monroe and Lisa (Jeff) Perry. She was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Frances Smither; daughters, Frances May Dean and Janice Fay Honaker; son, Marion Smither; her sister, Josephine; and brothers, Silas, Gayle and Albert.
Helen lived a remarkable 96 years and was the family’s matriarch — leading an entire life of devotion to her family. She only completed school through the eighth grade, but she held the knowledge that most could only dream of.
A homemaker by society’s title, but doing the jobs of so many others like nurse, teacher, farm hand, counselor, banker and the list goes on. Otto and Helen married on Aug. 13, 1938 — just short of her 15th birthday. They settled on a 219-acre farm located in Northern Franklin County on Sullivan Lane in the Peaks Mill area.
The first year of their marriage, she held a job at Stagg Distillery (currently Buffalo Trace), but soon left to raise her family. Helen was not your normal housewife of the 40s, she was so much more.
She worked alongside Otto on the family farm tending to livestock, working the fields and garden, all while caring for their four children and managing the household. Otto passed away in June of 1975 at the young age of 61.
Helen eventually moved to town after 37 years on the farm, settling on the east side of Frankfort. She never remarried. Instead, she helped her children, cared for her grandchildren and poured her heart into her family.
Helen enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, playing a good game of cards, reading, telling stories and spending her time with family. She loved God, was a faithful Baptist and member of Bethel Baptist Church. Loved by all who met her, she will truly be missed by the many lives she touched over the years.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.