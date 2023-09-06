VERSAILLES — Services for Helen J. Follis Hutcherson, 86, wife of the late James A. Hutcherson, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hutcherson died Wednesday, Sept 6.

