Funeral services for Helen Louise Wise, 94, of Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Lyle Baker will officiate. Visitation will be held Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. She died Monday at her daughter’s home.

Helen Wise.jpg

Helen Louise Wise

A native of Frankfort, she was a seamtress for Union Underwear and member of Antioch Church of Christ.

She was the daughter of the Stella Marie Quire and Charlie O’Nan and was preceded in death by a son, Randall Douglas Wise; sisters, Nellie O’Nan, Jean Brewer, Pearl Calvert, Beatrice Taylor, Ruth Smith, Katherine Glass; and a brother, Johnny O’Nan.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Ann (George) Brooks, Frankfort; son, Ronald Coleman Wise; sister, Mary E. Farmer all of Frankfort; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will Tim Wise, Taylor Wise, Chris Wise, Nathan Harrod, Joseph Driskell and David Wise. Honorary bearers will be Paul Wise and Frankie Chism.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Mask will be required for all services.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription