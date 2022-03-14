Services for Helen Marie Fairchild, 84, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Preston Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Fairchild died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Fairchild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription