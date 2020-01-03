Helen Nickles Hartley, 91, widow of Charles Hartley, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A native of Frankfort, she was born on Nov. 18, 1928, to the late Charles Nickles and Mary Haldi Nickles-Tracy. She retired from Yagles as a Sales Associate and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Danny) Simpson and Ann (Steven) Smith; her sons, Steve (Gena) Hartley, Mike (Katherine) Hartley and Joseph Hartley; her daughter-in-law, Judy Hartley; her 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Clifford Hartley; her grandson, John Hartley; her sister, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Mitchell; and her brothers, Charles (Bernice) Nickles, William J. Nickles and James Paul Nickles.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Frankfort. Father Charles Howell will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.