Helen Pattie

Helen Price Tudor Pattie passed peacefully at her home in Danville, Kentucky, surrounded by her family. She was born in Valley View, Kentucky, on April 10, 1932, to Mary Elizabeth Noland Tudor and Humphrey Hill “Jack” Tudor Jr.

She graduated Salutatorian from Irvine HS in 1950 and began her career at the Kentucky Department of Education. She made many wonderful memories and stories from working for Kentucky Gov. AB “Happy” Chandler from 1955-60.

While having a family and working, she earned her Bachelor’s in Business Education and eventually two Masters’ degrees with honors from EKU. She fiercely championed the interest of children at Kentucky School for the Deaf for 30 years, progressing from a social worker and retiring as Director of Social Services.

She led and served many organizations including Leadership Danville, Leadership KY and the Governor’s Task Force on Welfare Reform. She was a driving force and protector in her family from a young age and excelled at networking family and friends, along with matchmaking. Her mischievous smile lent itself to many fun outings and theme parties throughout her life.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, John Coleman “Jack” Pattie; daughter, Susan Cieply (Jeff); two granddaughters, MaryClaire and Kara; two sisters, Margie Bradford of Bardstown and Lois June Prewitt (Verlon) of Irvine; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Duveen French; and brothers, Glenn Bradley Tudor and Humphrey Hill Tudor III.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m., Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville with Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. Burial is at Richmond Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.wlpruitt.com.

