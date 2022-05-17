Services for Helen Stigers Wingate, 93, widow of Ike Wingate, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Wingate died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Wingate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

