LEXINGTON — Graveside services for Helen Sue Wilson Walker, 76, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Kentucky. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Walker died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

