Helen Taylor Happy, age 81, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Services will be held at First Baptist Church on Clinton Street, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with Rev. Donald Townsend officiating.

Helen T. Happy pic.jpg

Helen T. Happy

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday.

Ms. Happy was born in Paris, Kentucky, on May 18, 1940, to the late Harvey and Clara Mae Nutter Happy. She was a 1958 graduate and Valedictorian at Western High School in Paris, Kentucky.

She retired from Kentucky State Government Personnel Cabinet after many years serving as an Administrative Assistant. Ms. Happy was a faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church, where she served in the Baptist Women’s Missionary, “Golden Girls.”

In her spare time, she loved traveling and crafting. She played the role of beloved great-grandmother to many little ones and will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful mother, sister, cousin, and friend.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Chris Lay; and siblings, Charles Happy (Sarah), Frank Happy, Kenneth Happy (Doris), James Happy (Deborah), and Loretta Jackson (Rev. Howard Jackson). She was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Happy.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Deaconess Marsha Young, Sister Dana Miller, and Sister Charity Smith for the compassionate caretaking shown to Ms. Happy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Women’s Missionary, “Golden Girls.”

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

