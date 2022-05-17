Henrietta Lark Wilson, age 96, of Frankfort, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Services will be Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Holly Hill Church of Christ, 1020 Holly Hill Drive. The wake will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral service at noon.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

