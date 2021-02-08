VERSAILLES — Services for Henry Elwood Baurle, 76, of Versailles, husband of Wanda Faye Sparkman, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required. Donations may be made to The American Legion or Vietnam Veterans of America. Baurle died Jan. 19 at Georgetown Community Hospital.

 

To send flowers to the family of Henry Baurle, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 12
Funeral Service
Friday, February 12, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 11
Visitation
Thursday, February 11, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
