LEXINGTON — A graveside service for Henry Calvin Morton Sr., 87, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be 8-9 a.m., Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Morton died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Morton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

