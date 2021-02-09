VERSAILLES — Services for Henry Elwood Baurle, 76, husband of Wanda Faye Sparkman, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required. Donations may be made to The American Legion or Vietnam Veterans of America. Baurle died Jan. 19 at Georgetown Community Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Baurle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

