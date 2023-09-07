Henry Clay Gross Jr., age 68, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. He was born in Frankfort on November 20, 1954, to the late Henry Clay Gross Sr. and Marie Best Gross. He retired as an inspector from Kentucky State Government Work Force Development. 

Henry Gross Jr.

He is survived by his son, Hunter Gross (Lyndsey); siblings, Ronnie Riley and Jacque Noel; and by his granddaughter who was his pride and joy, Kylie Gross. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

