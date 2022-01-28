LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Henry Meier Jr., 89, husband of Dorothy Meier, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation is from noon till time of service. Arrangements Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Meier died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Meier, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

