A celebration of life for Henry Phillips, 76, will be 4 p.m., Sunday, May 15, at 717 Stillhouse Hollow Road at the creek bank. Please come dressed casually and bring your own chairs. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, www.harrodbrothers.com. Phillips died Dec. 18, 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

