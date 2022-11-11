Herbert Carter, of Frankfort, went to his heavenly home on November 9, 2022. He was 96 years old. 

Herbert Carter

Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. James Bondurant officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Stamping Ground. 

