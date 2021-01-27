Herbert “Herby” Dudley Cheser, age 68, went to meet our Heavenly Father following his battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin and Rev. Bill Hartung officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Cheser was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 30, 1952, to Eugene “Whitey” Cheser and Jean Hampton Cheser. He was a sweet man who always had a smile and loved a good joke. He was an avid fan of the UK Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals. He loved his family, his church, and his friends.

He graduated from Franklin County High School and was a member of Capital City Christian Church. He retired from working for the state government after 30 years of service. He touched the lives of everyone who knew him. We love you, Herby!

He is survived by his sisters, Kela Cammack (Mouse), Millie McClain; nieces, Jennifer Yancey, Emily Wash; nephews, Gayle Cammack Jr., Wes McClain; nine great-nieces and nephews, and a beloved cat, Blue.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Officer Jason W. Cammack.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wes McClain, Matthew McClain, Gayle Cammack, Gregg Hosley, Glenn Ellis, Mike Triplett and Harold Robinson. Honorary pallbearers are Jennifer Yancey, Emily Wash, and Freddie Goins.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, at 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

