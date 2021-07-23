Services for Herman L. May Jr., age 79, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. May died Wednesday.

