LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Hilda Dawson Fallis, 90, will be at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Fallis died Tuesday in Erlanger.

To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Fallis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

