Hilda J. Grider

Hilda Janet King Grider, age 90, passed away at home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. 

Mrs. Grider was born in Frankfort on August 4, 1932, to the late William Hilton King and Goldie Lee Gordon King. She was retired from Sears after 24 years. She worked as a waitress at Cecil Powell’s Restaurant in her younger years.

