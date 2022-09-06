Hilda J. Grider

Hilda Janet King Grider, age 90, passed away at home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Mrs. Grider was born in Frankfort on August 4, 1932, to the late William Hilton King and Goldie Lee Gordon King. She was retired from Sears after 24 years. She worked as a waitress at Cecil Powell’s Restaurant in her younger years.
After retiring from Sears, she worked at State Government for three years. She then managed and cooked at In Between Deli at the Fair Oaks for several years. She retired from there in 2012 to take care of her husband.
Mrs. Grider was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and was a Sunday School teacher. She and Mr. Grider were also members of the choir. She enjoyed bowling, crafting, and cooking. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her children, Gary Wayne Grider (Jennye) and Debra Lee Morgan (Nathan); grandchildren, Jonathan Lee Uschan (Samantha), Andrew Mason Grider (Emily), and Cynthia Anne Uschan; and by four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Buford Grider.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Russell Romine and the Deacons of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Mrs. Grider’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
