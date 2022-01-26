Hilde Normandin, 87, Frankfort, passed away Tuesday, January 25, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born in Furth, Germany, to Margaritte Bauer and Ludwig Willner and spent her career performing printer and binder services with the civil service.

Survivors include her daughter, Diana Bowman, Frankfort; sons, Michael Normandin and Zephyr Hills, Florida; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolences.

