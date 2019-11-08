Services for Hillis Lee Foree, 72, husband of Vera Rose Fox Foree, will be 6 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Foree died Thursday.

