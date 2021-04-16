Hisham M. Saaid passed away Sunday March 28, 2021. He was 88 years young. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Marianne A. Saaid, to whom he was married for over half a century and who he loved with all his heart.

Hisham M. Saaid.jpg

Hisham M. Saaid

Mr. Saaid is survived by his son, Adam H. Saaid, who lives in Alaska. Mr. Saaid, a chemical engineer, spent more than three decades serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky, dedicating most of his career to protecting Air Quality.

Mr. Saaid was also an avid and superb carpenter, woodworker, and gardener who found much joy in building and crafting beautiful things.

As were his wishes and cultural custom, Mr. Saaid had a small funeral at the Islamic Center of Frankfort and was buried as soon after his passing as possible. He is buried next to his beloved wife Marianne in the Frankfort Cemetery.

He will be missed. They both will. But they are together again after all these years, and they will not be forgotten.

To plant a tree in memory of Hisham Saaid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription