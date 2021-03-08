LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life service for Holly Ann Hardy Armstrong, 66, will be 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Hope Community Church, Frankfort. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Armstrong died Saturday  at her home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Holly Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

