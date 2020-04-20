LEXINGTON — Services for Holly D. King, 66, will be private. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. King died Saturday.

